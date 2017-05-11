Nestle: Outcome of AGM

App
May 11, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nestle India Limited informed that the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company concluded today at Air Force Auditorium, Subroto Park, New Delhi – 110 010. The results of voting through Ballot Paper at the AGM and Remote e-voting opted by the members on the resolutions from Item No. 1 to 8 of the Notice of the AGM, will be forwarded separately on declaration of voting results, in the format prescribed under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

