NESCO's board meeting to be beld on May 29, 2017

Dear Sir, As required under Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29 May 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2017. As per the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in the Securities of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated Employees / Specified Persons of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on 22 May 2017 till closure of the trading hours on 31 May 2017 (both days inclusive).