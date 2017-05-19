App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NESCO's board meeting to be beld on May 29, 2017

We wish to inform you that the board of Directors meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29 May 2017.

NESCO's board meeting to be beld on May 29, 2017
Dear Sir, As required under Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29 May 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2017. As per the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in the Securities of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated Employees / Specified Persons of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on 22 May 2017 till closure of the trading hours on 31 May 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.