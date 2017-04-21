Apr 21, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Neptune Exports' board meeting on April 28, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on April 28, 2017 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017
