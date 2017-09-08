Sep 08, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Neptune Exports' board meeting on September 14, 2017
A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, interalia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, subject to a Limited Review of the Statutory Auditors, for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
