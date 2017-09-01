Neogem India: Outcome of board meeting

In terms of Reg 30 r/w Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we have to inform you that the 2nd meeting for the Financial Year 2017-18 of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today; i.e. Friday, 01.09.2017 as scheduled at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.00 p.m at the Registered office of the Company wherein the Board inter alia transacted the following business:1.Considered and Approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30.06. 20172.Considered the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended 30.06.2017.3. Approved draft notice convening the 26th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 29.09.2017 at 9.30 a.m. at the Registered Office4. Considered and approved the draft Board's Report for the financial year 2016-2017.5. Register of Members and Share Transfer Book shall be closed from Friday 22.09.2017 to Friday, 29.09.2017 (both days inclusive).Kindly take the above on your record and oblige.Source : BSE