Neogem India: Outcome of board meeting

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we have to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today; i.e. Tuesday, 30th May 2017 as scheduled at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company at wherein the Board inter-alia transacted the following business:1.Considered and approved the Annual Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and the Auditor's Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.2.Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and considered Auditors' Report issued by Statutory Auditors.Source : BSE