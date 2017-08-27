Neogem India's board meeting on September 01, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the 2nd meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company for the F.Y. 2017-2018 is scheduled to be held on Friday, 1st September 2017 at 3 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at G-32, Gems & Jewellery Complex III, 2nd Floor, Seepz, Andheri (E) Mumbai- 400 096 to consider inter-alia the following business:1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.2. To consider the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017.3. To fix the date of Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2016-17 and to consider and approve the draft Notice of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company.4. To consider and approve the draft Board's Report along with the Annexures for the financial year 2016-17.5. To consider the closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Book.Further, as per the 'Code of Conduct' formed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window will be closed from Wednesday, August 23, 2017 and shall remain closed upto forty-eight hours after the declaration of results for Directors, Officers, Designated Employees, Insiders (as defined in the code), and their dependents and family members.Source : BSE