Sep 04, 2017 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Neo Corp's AGM on September 29, 2017
The 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 220, Mahavir Industrial Estate, Opp Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri(E), Mumbai – 400 093 Maharashtra, India.
The 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 220, Mahavir Industrial Estate, Opp Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri(E), Mumbai – 400 093 Maharashtra, India.Source : BSE