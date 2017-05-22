Neo Corp International's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May 2017 at 4.00 pm at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider and approve the audited financial results for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, in terms of provisions of the Company's code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading (code), the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 22nd May 2017 to 31st May 2017 (both day inclusive) for all the designated employees and directors of the Company for purpose of declaration of audited quarterly financial resultsSource : BSE