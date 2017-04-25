Apr 25, 2017 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NELCO's board meeting on May 09, 2017
Further to our letter dated 4th April 2017, this is to inform that 425th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 9th May 2017 to inter alia consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2017.
