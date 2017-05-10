Nelcast to consider final dividend

Nelcast Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, to consider and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and for the year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of final dividend if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.In view of the above, the trading window for dealing in the Company's scrips by the directors and designated employees of the Company will remain dosed from May 10, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive), in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE