May 24, 2017 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nelcast recommends dividend
Nelcast Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of 45 percent i.e. 90 paise per share of Rs. 2/- paid-up for the financial year 2016-17 subject to the approval of shareholders.
Nelcast Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of 45% i.e. Rs. 0.90 per share of Rs. 2/- paid-up for the financial year 2016-17 subject to the approval of shareholders.Source : BSE