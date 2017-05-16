App
May 15, 2017 11:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neil Industries' board meeting on May 20, 2017
This is to intimate that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 27th day of May 2017 in order to transact the following business: 1.To Consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To take on record the resignation of Mr. C.K. Dwivedi as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. . 3. To Transact any other item with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE

