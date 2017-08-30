App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 30, 2017 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neeraj Paper: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the above subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e., 30th August, 2017, approved the Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30/06/2017 under regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement), Regulation, 2015.

Neeraj Paper: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to the above subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e., 30th August, 2017, inter alia, has transacted & approved the following matters:
1.Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30/06/2017 under regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement), Regulation, 2015.
2.Approval of Director's Report for the Financial Year 2016-17.
3.Approval of Notice for Annual General Meeting to be held on 28/09/2017.
4.Recommended for the appointment of M/s Rajeev Singal & Co. (Firm Registration No: 008692C) as a Statutory Auditor of the company to hold office from the 22nd Annual General Meeting to 27th Annual General Meeting.
5.Appointment of Shailly Goel & Co. as Scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting and polling at Annual General Meeting to be held on 28/09/2017.
The meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 12.45 p.m.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.