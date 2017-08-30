Neeraj Paper: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the above subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e., 30th August, 2017, inter alia, has transacted & approved the following matters:1.Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30/06/2017 under regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement), Regulation, 2015.2.Approval of Director's Report for the Financial Year 2016-17.3.Approval of Notice for Annual General Meeting to be held on 28/09/2017.4.Recommended for the appointment of M/s Rajeev Singal & Co. (Firm Registration No: 008692C) as a Statutory Auditor of the company to hold office from the 22nd Annual General Meeting to 27th Annual General Meeting.5.Appointment of Shailly Goel & Co. as Scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting and polling at Annual General Meeting to be held on 28/09/2017.The meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 12.45 p.m.Source : BSE