Neelkanth Rockminerals's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. Further, in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 read with Code of Conduct framed by Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for all Directors / Connected / Designated Persons of the Company will be closed from 22nd May, 2017 to 01st June, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE