App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neelamalai Agro's board meeting on May 30, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at No.60, Rukmani Lakshmipathi Salai, Egmore, Chennai – 600 008, to consider and approve, interalia, the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.

Neelamalai Agro's board meeting on May 30, 2017
We may inform that pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at No.60, Rukmani Lakshmipathi Salai, Egmore, Chennai – 600 008, to consider and approve, interalia, the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. Further, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the company will be closed for Promoters, Directors, Connected Persons and Designated Employees of the Company from May 20, 2017 to June 01, 2017 ( both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.