Neelamalai Agro's board meeting on May 30, 2017

We may inform that pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at No.60, Rukmani Lakshmipathi Salai, Egmore, Chennai – 600 008, to consider and approve, interalia, the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. Further, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the company will be closed for Promoters, Directors, Connected Persons and Designated Employees of the Company from May 20, 2017 to June 01, 2017 ( both days inclusive).Source : BSE