Nectar Lifesciences to consider final dividend

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve :1. The Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2016-17, Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 and matters related thereto.2. Recommendation of final dividend to the Members of the Company for Financial Year 2016-17.Further, pursuant to Code of Conduct as per Regulation 9 of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window of the Company shall stand closed from May 23, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE