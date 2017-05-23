App
Business Announcements
May 23, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nectar Lifesciences to consider final dividend

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve :

1. The Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2016-17, Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 and matters related thereto.

2. Recommendation of final dividend to the Members of the Company for Financial Year 2016-17.

Further, pursuant to Code of Conduct as per Regulation 9 of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window of the Company shall stand closed from May 23, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

