May 12, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NDA Securities' board meeting on May 29, 2017

NDA Securities' board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017, at 4.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 1002A, Arunachal, 19, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi – 110001, inter alia to consider and approve the following business (es) :- 1.Take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Any other matter with the permission of Chair, if any. Pursuant to the Code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for Trading/dealing in the Securities of the Company for the Directors and other designated employees covered under the Code shall remain closed from May 15, 2017 and re-open after expiry of forty eight (48) hours from the declaration of results.Source : BSE

