App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jul 13, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCL Research's Q1 results on August 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, August 14, 2017 to consider Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the 1st quarter / three months ended on 30th June 2017 (Q-I) for the financial year ended on 31st March 2018.

NCL Research's Q1 results on August 14, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, August 14, 2017 to consider Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the 1st quarter / three months ended on 30th June 2017 (Q-I) for the financial year ended on 31st March 2018.

The above information is provided in compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.