NCL Industries to consider final dividend

NCL Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 and consideration of recommending final dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17.Further, the trading window will be closed from May 17, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE