NCC's board meeting on May 23, 2017

In compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 we are to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 23rd May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company for considering and approving among others the Audited Financial results/Audited Financial Statements for 4th Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and for recommendation of Dividend on the Equity shares, if any, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. We also wish to inform you in this connection that the Trading Window for Directors /Officers/Designated Employees/Promoters covered under 'NCC Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading will be closed from 16th May, 2017 to 25th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE