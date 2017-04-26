Apr 26, 2017 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NBCC initiates process of selling land of sick CPSEs
Reference to the earlier intimation No. NBCC/BS(98)/2016 dated September 19, 2016 for the nomination of NBCC as Land Management Agency (LMA) by Government of India to dispose off the land/ immovable assets of sick CPSE's . Accordingly, NBCC has initiated the process and advertisement to this effect as published in newspaper dated April 26, 2017 is enclosed.Source : BSE