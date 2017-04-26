App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 26, 2017 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBCC initiates process of selling land of sick CPSEs

Reference to the earlier intimation No. NBCC/BS(98)/2016 dated Sept 19, 2016 for the nomination of NBCC as Land Management Agency by Government of India to dispose off the land/ immovable assets of sick CPSE's. Accordingly, NBCC has initiated the process and advertisement to this effect as published in newspaper dated April 26, 2017.

NBCC initiates process of selling land of sick CPSEs
Reference to the earlier intimation No. NBCC/BS(98)/2016 dated September 19, 2016 for the nomination of NBCC as Land Management Agency (LMA) by Government of India to dispose off the land/ immovable assets of sick CPSE's . Accordingly, NBCC has initiated the process and advertisement to this effect as published in newspaper dated April 26, 2017 is enclosed.Source : BSE

