NBCC's board meeting on May 26, 2017

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 to inter-alia consider the following:- 1.Approval of standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2017 2.Recommendation of final Dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Further the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for directors, employees their dependents family members and connected persons having access to the Price Sensitive Information from May 19, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE

