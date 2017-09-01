Sep 01, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Naysaa Securities' AGM on September 28, 2017
10th Annual General Meeting of Naysaa Securities Limited will be held on Wednesday, 28th September, 2017 Thursday at 10.00 a.m. at registered office of the Company.Books shall remain closed from Friday, 25th September, 2017 to Monday, 28th Thursday, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM
