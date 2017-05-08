Navketan Merchants: Outcome of board meeting

Navketan Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on May 06, 2017, interalia, has approved the following:Resignation of Mr. Raj Kumar Agarwal, DirectorMr. Raj Kumar Agarwal, Director of the Company has given notice of his resignation as Director due to personal reasons with immediate effect. The Board accepted the same.The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 04:00 p.m.Source : BSE