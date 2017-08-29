Navketan Merch's AGM on September 22, 2017

Dear Sir,Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, please find enclosed a copy of the Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday , 22nd September, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the registered office of the company.Thanking you,Yours faithfully,For Navketan Merchants LimitedHenal KothariCompany SecretarySource : BSE