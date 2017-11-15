Navkar Corporation - Outcome of board meeting

As required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2017 and the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company as approved by the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, November 14, 2017.Source : BSE