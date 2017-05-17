Navkar Builders to consider final dividend

Navkar Builders Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:1. To consider, adopt and approve Audited Financial Results Quarter ended on March 31, 2017.2. To recommend final dividend for Financial year 2016-2017Moreover Company is hereby informing that Trading Window of the Company will remain close from May 17, 2017 to May 31, 2017 both days inclusive.Source : BSE