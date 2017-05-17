Navkar Builders' board meeting on May 29, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29th May, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business: 1.To consider, adopt and approve Audited Financial Results Quarter ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.To recommend final dividend for Financial year 2016-2017 3.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Moreover Company is hereby informing that Trading Window of the Company will remain close from 17th May, 2017 to 31st May, 2017 both days inclusive.Source : BSE