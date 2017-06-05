Jun 05, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Navin Fluorine AGM on June 29, 2017
Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 29th June, 2017 at 3.00 p.m at Rama & Sundri Watumull Auditorium, K.C. College, Dinshwaw Wacha Road, Churchgate Mumbai 400020.
