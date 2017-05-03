May 02, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Navigant Corp: Outcome of board meeting
1.The Board of Director has appointed Mr. Monish Jain as an Independent Director of the Company W.e.f. 2nd May 2017. 2.The Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mr. Pawankumar Srigopal Tibrewal from the office of Independent Directors of the company w.e.f. 2nd May 2017 and placed on record sincere appreciation for invaluable Service.Source : BSE