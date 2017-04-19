Apr 18, 2017 10:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Navigant Corp: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting to be held on April 18, 2017 and have accepted the resignation of Mr. Amit Lahoti and Mrs. Anita Lahoti from the office of Non Executive Non Independent Directors of the company.
