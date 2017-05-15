May 15, 2017 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Navigant Corporate Advisors' board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 29th May, 2017 at Corporate Office at 423, A Wing Bonanza, Sahar Plaza Complex, J B Nagar, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri ( East), Mumbai-400 059
