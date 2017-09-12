App
Sep 12, 2017 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Navigant Corporate Advisors' AGM on September 29, 2017

With Reference to the above subject we would like to state that AGM of our company will be held on Friday, 29th September 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the A-423, Bonanza, Sahar Plaza Complex, J B Nagar, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400 059.

With this regard, we have uploaded the notice on 5thSeptember, 2017. We would like to inform that due to administration errors, the correct file could not be uploaded, hence we enclose herewith the revised notice for uploading.
Source : BSE
