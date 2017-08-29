Naturite Agro: Outcome of board meeting

1. Approved the Directors Report for the year ended 31st march 2017.2. Approved Notice of the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company.3. 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company is schedule be held on Thursday,28th September, 2017.4. Fixed the Book Closure period from Saturday 23rd September, 2017 to Thursday28th September, 2017 (both day inclusive) in connection with the ensuing AGMto be held on 28th September,2017Source : BSE