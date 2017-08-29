Naturite Agro's board meeting on September 7, 2017

With reference to the above cited subject, we herewith inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 7th September, 2017 inter alia to consider the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017Further, pursuant to the company's Policy & Internal Code of conduct on Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing/trading in the shares of the company remain closed from 28th August, 2017 and re-open after 24 hours of the publication of aforesaid financial results.Source : BSE