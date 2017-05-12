National Steel's board meeting held on May 22, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017, inter alia, to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Please also note that the Trading Window for trading in Company's Securities shall remain closed from Monday, 15th May, 2017 to Wednesday, 24th May, 2017 (both days inclusive), pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's Code of Conduct, on account of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017.Source : BSE