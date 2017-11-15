National Steel & Agro Industries' board meeting on November 28, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 28th November, 2017 inter alia to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 20
Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 28th November, 2017 inter alia to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017Source : BSE