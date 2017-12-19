National Standard's board meeting on December 21, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(c) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held at a shorter notice on 21st December, 2017, to inter-alia consider the delisting proposal received by the Company from its existing promoter Anantnath Constructions and Farms Private Limited. The letter received from the promoter is enclosed herewith.Source : BSE