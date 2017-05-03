App
May 03, 2017 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

National Plasti's board meeting on May 13, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of National Plastic Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13th May.

Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of National Plastic Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year financial year 2016-17. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors and Designated Employees of the Company from May 4, 2017 to May 16, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

