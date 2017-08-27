National General Industries' board meeting on August 31, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 31st day of August, 2017 at Surya Plaza, 3rd Floor, K-185/1, Sarai Julena, New Friends Colony, New Delhi – 110025, inter-alia, to approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Further please note that, as per the Code of Fair Disclosure and Code of Conduct pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed for the purpose of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017, till 48 hours after the said results is made public.Source : BSE