App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

National Ind's board meeting on May 31, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017.

National Ind's board meeting on May 31, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017. Further, as per the Code of Fair Disclosure and Code of Conduct pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed for the purpose of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017, till 48 hours after the said results is made public.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.