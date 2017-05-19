National Ind's board meeting on May 31, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017. Further, as per the Code of Fair Disclosure and Code of Conduct pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed for the purpose of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017, till 48 hours after the said results is made public.Source : BSE