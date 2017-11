Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2017 along with Limited Review Report

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 44.50 and 52-week low Rs 26.50 on 11 July, 2017 and 15 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 6.18 percent below its 52-week high and 57.55 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 37.58 crore. Source : BSE