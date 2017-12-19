App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 18, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NATCO launches TAFNAT for treatment of chronic hepatitis B

Natco Pharma is one of the first companies to launch a generic version of Tenofovir Alafenamide, TAF, 25 mg, a once-daily tablet for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B in adults, under its brand TAFNAT, in India. The drug TAF demonstrates comparable efficacy, with an enhanced renal and bone safety profile as compared to earlier formulation of tenofovir (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate).

 
 
Natco Pharma is one of the first companies to launch a generic version of Tenofovir Alafenamide, TAF, 25 mg, a once-daily tablet for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B in adults, under its brand TAFNAT, in India. The drug TAF demonstrates comparable efficacy, with an enhanced renal and bone safety profile as compared to earlier formulation of tenofovir (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate). Source : BSE
