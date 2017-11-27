Narmada Gelatines' board meeting on December 4, 2017

Narmada Gelatines has informed that board meeting will be held on December 4, 2017

At 15:24 hrs Narmada Gelatines was quoting at Rs 164.00, up Rs 0.10, or 0.06 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 179.80 and 52-week low Rs 112.00 on 30 August, 2017 and 03 January, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 8.79 percent below its 52-week high and 46.43 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 99.21 crore. Source : BSE