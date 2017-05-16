May 16, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Narmada Gelatines to consider dividend
Narmada Gelatines Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 23, 2017, to consider and take on records the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017, to consider, recommendation of dividend, if any.
