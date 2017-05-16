May 16, 2017 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Narmada Gelatin's board meeting on May 23, 2017
That a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Jabalpur on Tuesday, the 23rd day of May, 2017, inter alia to consider and take on records the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017, to consider, recommendation of dividend, if any.
