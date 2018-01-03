Narendra Investments' board meeting on January 4, 2018

The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 4th January, 2018 at 5.00 p.m at the Registered office of the company to consider and approve draft Notice of EGM to be sent to shareholders in relation to increase in authorized Capital & issue of equity shares on preferential basis and other related matters.
Source : BSE
