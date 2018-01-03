App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 03, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Investments' board meeting on January 4, 2018

The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 4th January, 2018 at 5.00 p.m at the Registered office of the company to consider and approve draft Notice of EGM to be sent to shareholders in relation to increase in authorized Capital & issue of equity shares on preferential basis and other related matters.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 4th January, 2018 at 5.00 p.m at the Registered office of the company to consider and approve draft Notice of EGM to be sent to shareholders in relation to increase in authorized Capital & issue of equity shares on preferential basis and other related matters.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.