May 17, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Narbada Gems' board meeting on May 25, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other matters with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE