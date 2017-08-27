App
Aug 22, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narayani Steels: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that after convincing the matter relating to Annual General Meeting which is going to be held on September 30, 2017 at its Registered Office of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that after convincing the matter relating to AGM which is going to be held on 30.08.2017 at its Registered Office of the Company and his present in the meeting is important for the Company, Sri. Kishan Lal Choudhary, Director of the Company is not resigning from the Company now.Source : BSE

